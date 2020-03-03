Gary Lee Jackson, 63 of Noblesville, and formerly of Tipton, died at 10:57 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. He was born in Muncie on January 27, 1957 to Eugene & Ruth E. (Dotson) Jackson. He married Jeanette Gwen (Minton) Anderson in 2006 and she survives.
Gary was a long-haul truck driver for 26 years, retiring in 2015. He had driven for Carter Express, TLI Inc. and Landstar. Prior to that he served in the US Marine Corps from 1975-1985. He joined the Marine Corps after graduating from Tipton High School in 1975. He was first stationed at Camp Pendleton, California and later at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Gary finished his career as a Sergeant and section leader working with Amtracs. He had been a member of the First Baptist Church when he lived in Tipton.
Gary was an Indianapolis Colts fan and before the Colts moved to Indianapolis he was a Baltimore Colts fan. He enjoyed reading, and watching baseball and movies. Earlier in life he also enjoyed playing baseball.
Survivors besides his wife Jeanette include their children, Christopher Lee Jackson, Evansville, Michael Lee Jackson and wife Amy, Atlanta, Indiana, Michael L. Anderson and wife Crystal, Cochranton, Pennsylvania, Christopher L. Kent and wife Regina, Corry, Pennsylvania, Jessica E. Varner and husband John, Edinboro, Pennsylvania and Kelly J. Martin and husband Paul, Noblesville.
Gary also has one sister, Sondra Charland and husband Darrell, Nashville, Tennessee, one brother, Greg Jackson and wife Faye, Anderson and one brother-in-law, Lloyd Nelson of Tipton; 13 grandchildren, Kalynn, Carrisma, Christopher, Max, Lincoln, Jace, Sierra, Alexa, Michael, Morgan, Dakota, Chloe and Kaylee; three great-grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by one sister, Anita Nelson.
Funeral services for Gary will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday.