Gary Lee Cornett, 76, Kokomo, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:54 P.M. at Community Howard Regional Hospital. He was born to the late Lee and Ella (Ball) Cornett in Cawood, Kentucky, in August 2, 1944. He married Marsha Cornett on July 24, 1983 and she preceded him in death on November 18, 2017.
After Gary served his country in the United States Air Force at Grissom Air Force Base, he went to work for Chrysler and eventually retired after 20 years of employment. He was a member of the UAW #685. Gary enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, deer-hunting, and hunting and collecting arrowheads. He was also a great cook. Gary attended Faith Tabernacle Church.
Surviving are daughters, Melinda Welch and Sara Frazier; sons, Kevin Cornett and Aric Cornett; grandchildren, Leah, Hannah, Isaac, Justin, and Trevor; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Jan (Ron) Dickey and Sherry Niehaus; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death is his loving wife of 34 years, Marsha; and his parents.
There will be a time of visitation from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster St., Kokomo. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 31, at 10:00 AM, also at the mortuary. Brother Dan Purvis will be officiating. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. You may read Gary's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.