Gary E. McKinley, 73, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 2:00 p.m. at his home. He was born September 17, 1947 in Peru, Indiana to Robert and Rosalind (Zook) McKinley.
Gary was a fork truck driver for Chrysler for many years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of UAW local 685 and grew up attending Bennett’s Switch United Methodist Church, now Bennett’s Switch Community Church. He enjoyed traveling, playing Golf and music. He served his country in the United States Marines.
Surviving family include his daughter, Elizabeth L. Hollis of Kokomo and son, Brian Silvers, of Bristol, IN. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Haley and Kristin. Gary also has one brother surviving, John (Suzy) McKinley of Peru and a special friend, Nancy Bogan. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bobby and Bruch McKinley and uncle and aunt, Paul and Annagene Welch and a traveling buddy, Jerry Otto.
There will be a memorial service held for Gary at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Norm Snyder officiating. A time of visitation will take place immediately before services from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home of Galveston has been entrusted with arrangments. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
