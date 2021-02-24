Gary Dean Smith, 83, Russiaville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 1:14 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital 86th Street in Indianapolis. He was born on July 25, 1937, in Crawfordsville, IN, the son of the late E. Marion and Violet (Daisy) Smith. On August 20, 1955, he married Shirley Wasson, in Waveland, IN, and she survives.
Gary was a 1955 graduate of Coal Creek Central High School. He retired from Mike Anderson Auto Sales in Kokomo. He also was a self-employed business owner and entrepreneur. Gary was a very sociable person and didn’t know a stranger very long. His hobbies included fishing, trap shooting, gardening, and watching sports. He was inducted into the Montgomery County Basketball Hall of Fame on April 16, 2005. Gary was a member of In His Image Church.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his children, Tami (Joe) McClaran, Vicki (Brad) Pfoutz, Deana (Bob) Sewell, Michael Smith, Robert (Sandy) Smith; grandchildren, Kristin Crowder, Courtney (Rafael) Johnson, Richard Pfoutz, Blake Pfoutz, Scott Pfoutz, Josh (Vanessa) Lindley, Nicholas (Katie) Lindley, Whitney Bruce, Zachary (Kierstin) Sewell, Robert Smith, Chris Smith, Justin Smith, Cameron Smith; 27 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Madonna Biggers, Linda (Greg) Wilson.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and great-grandchildren, Malaki Lindley, and Everleigh Smith.
Funeral service will be held at Noon, Friday February 26, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Garfield Junkins officiating. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to Noon, on Friday at the funeral home. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 N., Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Gary's family, please visit our floral store.