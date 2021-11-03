Gary Dale Brown, 66, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Gary was born August 15, 1955 to the late Judith A. and William D. Brown. Gary graduated from Northwestern High School, class of 1973. Upon graduating, he worked for Continental Steel. He joined the U.S. Army in 1974 and was stationed in South Korea. There, he met the mother of his children, Gina. Upon an honorable discharge, Gary and Gina moved back to Kokomo and began working for Continental Steel again, and then retired from Chrysler. Gary loved pro bass fishing, music, gambling at the casinos, and his lottery tickets. He was always so lucky. Gary loved all his kids, which brought him such happiness. He was very generous and loving to his family.
He is survived by his son, Sean William Brown (wife Nancy); daughter, Sandra Kim Hunt (husband Greg); grandchildren, Devon Brown, Kelsey Brown, and Braxton Hunt; baby granddaughter; step son, Alex Cobb (wife of 29 years Laurie); step daughter, Ashley Bowlin; grandsons, Harrison Bowlin, Colton Miller, and Isabella Miller; step son, Nick Cobb; granddaughters, Moxxi and Aryanna Cobb; sisters, Deborah Lott and Kathy L. Holland (husband Richard); nephews, Benjamin and Joshua Whited and families; brother, William E. Brown (Rita); nephews, Joshua, Zachary, and Lucas Brown and families; nephews, Michael and Kyler Lott and families, and last but not least, and most importantly, his faithful companion, Puddles the Piss-pot.
Preceding him in death is a brother, Donald "Donnie" Brown.
Gary leaves behind a large loving family who will miss him greatly.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery.
If you wish to leave a contribution in Gary's memory, please do so towards the Kokomo Humane Society and or the Kokomo Women's Shelter.