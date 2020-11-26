Gary D. Powell, 77, Kokomo, passed away at 12:50 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born August 1, 1943, in Kokomo, the son of the late Chester Dee & Mary Cathryn (Herron) Powell.
Gary was a 1961 graduate of Clay Township High School. In 1962, he graduated from Barber collage in Indianapolis. He served with the Army National Guard. He worked as a barber for more than 40 years and retired from Delco Electronics on October 1, 1999. Gary loved old cars and going to car shows. He also enjoyed coin collecting, metal detecting, gold prospecting, fishing, water skiing and boating.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Christi Trees and Susan Sitzes; grandchildren, Nicholas Trees, Lindsay (Zac) Lyons, Katelyn (Dakota) Harris and Silas Culley; great-grandchildren, Gavin Harris, Kade Harris, Kyler Harris, Ryleigh Lyons and Reagan Lyons; sister, Janet James; niece, Lisa Richardson; nephew, Mark James; and longtime girlfriend, Barbara Burget.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Brian Powell.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
