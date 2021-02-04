Gary Clayton Strebin, 78, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Community Howard in Kokomo. He was born in Kokomo to the late Ralph Strebin and Margaret Deschamps Strebin on October 13, 1942. Gary married Carole Wilson Strebin on February 14, 1965. They have shared 55 wonderful years together and she survives.
Gary graduated from Northwestern High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1964, serving his country until 1970. Gary owned and operated I.O. Engineered Components since September 1991. Gary loved racing cars, spending time at the track, and car restoration. He was an avid reader and loved history. Gary loved spending time with his grandchildren and his wife Carole. We will miss him dearly.
Surviving him is wife Carole, children Sean Strebin, Beth Glendenning (Allen), Katherine Sandy (Michael), and Tiffany Strebin-Pritchard (Chad), grandchildren Hanna and Abby Glendenning, Madison, Jackson, and Lucas Pritchard, siblings Ralph Strebin Jr., and Alexis Desanti, and granddoggy's, "Minnie" and "Ella".
If you wish to leave a donation in Gary's memory, please do so towards the Kokomo Humane Society.