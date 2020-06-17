Gary Buckley, 75, Greentown, passed away at 8:27 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. Gary grew up in Greentown with his parents, Fred and Rewena Buckley; brother, Robert; and sisters, Lillis Wright, Diane Vanderkalk, and Jennifer Jones. In 1964 he married Karen Felt, who survives.
Gary graduated from Eastern High School in 1962. He began his college years at Purdue University and enjoyed being one the managers for the football team for two seasons. Gary and Karen transferred to Indiana State where he completed a BS in Business and worked part time at Gibault School for Boys. That led to a master’s degree in Social Work at IUPUI and a job at the Katherine Hamilton Mental Health Center in Terre Haute. In 1974, Gary joined Felt Business Systems in Kokomo. He became owner when David and Ruth Felt retired and he ran the business until it closed in 1997.
Gary was always a sports fan, he coached little league and was president of Babe Ruth in Greentown. He loved following his children and grandchildren in their many sports. Gary also attended the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 races faithfully. He was secretary for the Kokomo Noon Kiwanis Club for over 25 years and was a Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor. Gary also served as a big brother and was on the Big Brother & Big Sister board. He loved to restore cars and was President of the City of First Mustang Club and member of the Light City Mapor Club in Wabash. Gary was a former member of the Pioneer Auto Club. His love of cars was equaled by his love of Greentown Glass. He searched the country and amassed a big collection, bringing it home where it was originally made.
Along with his wife Karen, Gary was the proud father of Alicia (David) Brockwell, and Matthew (Jodi) Buckley; his cherished grandchildren, Mattison Buckley Townsend, Bryce and Elijah Buckley, and Max, Emma and Tad Brockwell; along with his siblings, Lillis Wright, Diane (Robert) Vanderkalk, and Jennifer (Dean) Jones.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Buckley.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4-8 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main Street, Greentown. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery and friends and family are welcomed to arrive at the funeral home at 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
