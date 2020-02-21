Gary Allen White, 75, Sharpsville, passed away at 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home. He was born January 4, 1945, in Kokomo, to Dennis R. and Marjorie (Schlinbagh) White.
Gary was a 1963 graduate of Sharpsville High School. He worked for Delco Electronics for 38 years before retiring and also farmed and raised cattle. He enjoyed horseback riding and anything auto racing related. He served as a 4-H leader and was a member of the Greentown Lions Club.
Survivors include his sons, Doug (Janice) White and Lowell (Lorrie) White; sister, Gail (Greg) Davis; grandchildren, Gabriel, Jessica, Victoria, Kyra, Marcus and Trace; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private service will be held at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to the Greentown Lions Club. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to Gary's family, please visit our floral section.