Gary Allen Smith, 77, Russiaville, passed away at 12:50 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born September 29, 1943, In Elwood, IN, son of the late Dale and Miriam (Foland) Smith. On July 7, 1978, he married Glenda Hodson in Tennessee, and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2003.
Gary was a 1961 graduate of Eastern High School. He retired as a Supervisor from Delco Electronics with over 30 years of service. He grew up on a farm in rural Howard County as the oldest of seven siblings, each of them having many wonderful memories of a hard day's work along with lots of stories of love and mischievousness. Gary was a sports enthusiast as well as a fierce competitor who did not like to lose, whether it was on the court or at the dinner table playing cards. His first love was basketball and he was also an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing courses around the state as well as traveling out of state for golf trips with his buddies. He spent many years coaching his stepson’s and daughter in baseball, softball and basketball and his kids, along with their teammates, will forever cherish those times. Family was most important to Gary. He and Glenda enjoyed taking their oldest two grandsons on camping trips every summer. His passion over the past decade has been sharing his love of basketball with his grandson, Dylan, as well as attending his many sporting events. They spent countless hours in the driveway working on his shot. Gary also looked forward to the fellowship he shared with his friends at “the barn” playing cards and sharing stories of the past. Gary attended Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville.
He is survived by his daughter, Rochelle (Corbett) Hightower; step-sons, Darrin Zadra and Chuck Callahan; grandchildren, Brett Zadra, Austin Zadra and Dylan Hightower; great-grandchild, Summer Zadra; siblings, Wendell (Cissa) Smith, Carlene (John) Lawrence, Joe (Vicki) Smith, Beverly (Max) Bell, and Steve (Pam) Smith; sister-in-law, Linda Smith; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Maurice Smith; step-son, Ted Callahan; special niece, Sherri Baker; and great-nephew, Zach Baker.
Private family services will be held at Stout & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Mills officiating. Private burial will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main St., Russiaville, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to Main Street Christian Church, 220 West Main St., Russiaville, IN 46979 or the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
