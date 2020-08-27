Gary Allen Rader, 63, of Clermont, Florida, a beloved husband & father, went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020. Gary was born on November 2, 1956, in Frankfort, to Janet Schenck & Robert Rader. He married Pamela Wright on December 10, 1978.
Gary graduated from Frankfort High School in 1974. He and Pam moved to Orlando, Florida, in 1986 to further his career. In 1993, they moved to Clermont to start their own successful business. He has owned and operated PremUS of Orlando, Inc. for 27 years. Gary and Pam are both members of the United Methodist Church in Clermont. His hobbies were, but not limited to, Corvettes, golfing, racing, and being with his family.
In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his mother, Janet Schenck; sister, Debbie
(Jim) Crick; step-sister, Sandy Rader; step-brother, Randy Rader; his daughter, Tiffany Rader; two nephews, Derek Crick and Tod R. Wright; two brothers-in-law, Tod A. Wright (Rhonda) and Tim Wright; several aunts and uncles, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Rader.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Donations may be in Gary’s memory to the Florida Cancer Center, Orlando, Florida, https://www.orlandohealthcancer.com/patients-and-visitors/get-involved. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
