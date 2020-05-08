Gary A. Brown, 57, Kokomo, passed away suddenly at 10:10 pm Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health, ER, Kokomo. He was born December 27, 1962, to Gordon R. Sr. & Virginia R. (MacKenzie) Brown in Elmira, NY.

Gary was a 1981 graduate of Kokomo High School. He graduated from Purdue University with an Associates Degree. After he retired from Conway Freight, he purchased Kokomo Sport Bowl, then went to work for Subaru where he was currently employed. He was a former Bowling coach at Taylor High School, and on May 15, 2011, he was inducted into the U.S.B.C.A. City of First Bowling Hall of Fame. Gary enjoyed listening to music and watching baseball, particularly the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

Gary and Jennifer married on October 22, 1988 and were married for over 30 years. They built their dream home in Russiaville in 1997, where they raised Katie and Jacob. They all enjoyed watching movies, playing board games, swimming, and bowling together. Depending on who you talk to, Gary is better known as “Bossman” or “GarBear.” His dream came true in 2008, when he bought Cedar Crest Lanes and turned it into Kokomo Sport Bowl. He worked with several people to start the local high school bowling program, where he would become a huge impact on several high schoolers lives. Those students are now young adults and describe him as a mentor, encourager, coach, and a joy to be around. He truly loved the kids he worked with and wanted all of them to have bright futures.

One thing everybody agrees on when talking about Gary is how much his kids meant to him. People who hadn’t seen him in years still remembered that about him because it was so apparent. They were his whole world. The way he talked about them captivated anyone who would listen. He never understood how Katie, a Radiation Therapist, does what she does on a daily basis and admired her for that. He was proud of Jacob pursuing his business degree so he could one day manage and run his own bowling center and follow in his footsteps. Gary and Jacob shared a special bond over bowling that will never be forgotten.

Words cannot describe how many hearts he touched in the Kokomo community. From working at Conway Freight, owning Kokomo Sport Bowl, going to his kid’s after school activities and games, and living here nearly his entire life, he knew almost everyone. He was always willing to help out with whatever was needed, and he tried his best at everything he did. Whenever he needed to, he turned lemons into lemonade while bringing laughter and happiness into the world. His passing is a loss for the world and will leave a hole in the bowling community."

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Gary is survived by his children, Katie (fiancé, Collin Gray) Brown, Jacob (girlfriend, Zara Hooper) Brown; father, Gordon Brown Sr.; siblings, Amy (Bruce) Winner, Cathy (Klay) Kirby, Gordon Brown Jr., Nancy (Blaine) Dockemeyer, and Margie (Joe) Carter; mother of his children, Jennifer Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Brown.

Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 11:00 am Saturday, May 9, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of his obituary page at www.stoutandson.com to view the service. Private burial will be in New London Cemetery. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to the U.S.B.C.A. City of Firsts. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.