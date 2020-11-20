Garness Lee Willard, age 74, of Raywick, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on June 19, 1946 in Lebanon, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by: Parents: Norman Willard and Edith S. Campbell: two brothers: Bill Willard, Bobby Willard. Survivors include: Wife of 53 years, Peggy Willard—Raywick, KY; “Adopted” children: Daniel and Chelsie Raikes, Jackie and Mylea Wicker, and Tanner White. Special friends like brothers: Dennis Rupert, Joe Feese, Mark Meese, Herman Rose. Pastor and very special friend: Dannie Nelson. Very special friend: Ralph Coomer. Two nephews: John Seward (Charlotte Sapp), Tim (Joy) Frazier. Two nieces: Kathy (James) Goldman and Pam (Tom) Bennett. Two sister-in-laws: Shirley (Charlie) Young, Sue (Gene) Frazier. Former sister-in-law: Martha Ann Widman. Special friends: Thelma Corbett “My Angel”, Lou Bradley, Shirley Neagle “Doc”, Fred Clark Sr. and Fred Clark Jr., Tommy Wheatley, Ricky Wheatley, Sammy Barnett, Bobby Wheatley, Mike Lamkin, David Morris, David White, Andy York, Paul Hardesty, Terry Dooley, and all my brothers at church.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Funeral Services were held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bosley Funeral Home; officiated by Rev. Dannie Nelson, Rev. Daniel Raikes. Interment followed in Stewarts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bosley Funeral Home.