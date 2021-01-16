Gail Roushar

Gail Roushar, 79, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Russell Severson and Dorothy (Rawlins) Harshman. Gail enjoyed sewing, reading, doing puzzles, and going on walks. She is preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Jacob Harshman; loving husband, John C. Roushar; and daughter, Roxanne Kinney. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Carol "Poody" (Dave) Alband; children, Jim (Tammy) Roushar, Joanne (Jim) Main, Stephanie Roberson; grandchildren, Heather (Trent) Shrock, Brooke (Shawn) Meals, Jennifer (Brett) Heflin, Joleen Allbritton, Tiffany (Chris) Bagby, Kellie (Fiance, James Robins) Main and Breanne Roberson; great-grandchildren, Allister, Finley, and Amalie Shrock, Tanner Gragg, Sophia Meals, Raigan and Beckam Heflin, Austin Main, Kaelin and Chase Bagby, Enan and Mason Hightower. A funeral service will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. Entombment will be private. Funeral services will be broadcast on Facebook Live. Online condolences may be left at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com

