Gail Roushar, 79, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Russell Severson and Dorothy (Rawlins) Harshman. Gail enjoyed sewing, reading, doing puzzles, and going on walks. She is preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Jacob Harshman; loving husband, John C. Roushar; and daughter, Roxanne Kinney. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Carol "Poody" (Dave) Alband; children, Jim (Tammy) Roushar, Joanne (Jim) Main, Stephanie Roberson; grandchildren, Heather (Trent) Shrock, Brooke (Shawn) Meals, Jennifer (Brett) Heflin, Joleen Allbritton, Tiffany (Chris) Bagby, Kellie (Fiance, James Robins) Main and Breanne Roberson; great-grandchildren, Allister, Finley, and Amalie Shrock, Tanner Gragg, Sophia Meals, Raigan and Beckam Heflin, Austin Main, Kaelin and Chase Bagby, Enan and Mason Hightower. A funeral service will be held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. Entombment will be private. Funeral services will be broadcast on Facebook Live. Online condolences may be left at www.Sunsetmemorygarden.com
Meghan Trainor has revealed she is suffering from a new pregnancy symptom: wheezing.
Kaley Cuoco has suffered another devastating loss after her pet pooch Norman died, just two months after her adopted dog Petunia passed away.
Nebraska's high-profile, offensive-minded head coaches are being forced to evaluate their systems as they get chewed up in the B1G.
(The Center Square) – In its 44th annual National Migration study, United Van Lines found that migration to western and southern states from northern states has been a prevalent pattern for the past several years.
Guy plants a whole a garden for the groundhog who keeps stealing his veggies — and can't believe it when he brings his whole family over!
President-elect Joe Biden introduced key members of his White House science team, including his nominee for director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Biden is elevating the role of presidential science adviser to be a member of the Cabinet for the first time, calling the move …
Spike Lee has admitted his wife Tonya Lewis Lee wholly responsible for raising their wonderful children.
Blake Shelton is planning to lose some weight before he ties the knot with Gwen Stefani.
Jordyn Woods NBA basketball player beau has revealed he has Covid-19 and has vowed to defeat the virus.
Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey have welcomed a new addition their household.
Moving on: Follow postgame coverage as Green Bay Packers eliminate Los Angeles Rams to reach NFC title game
Get the latest postgame updates after the Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff battle Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
Turnover time: How the Huskers go about replacing Wan'Dale Robinson, Dedrick Mills and veterans up front
Dedrick Mills and Wan'Dale Robinson carried a heavy load for the Husker offense. Who's up next? We forecast each position group for 2021.
Far be it for me or anyone on the outside to play judge or jury on whether Montana and Montana State are making the right call in abandoning plans to compete in the Big Sky Conference’s spring football season.