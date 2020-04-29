Gail Marie Dixon, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born October 18, 1941, in Corydon, to Clarence and Margaret (O’Laughlin) Drury. On September 12, 1997, she married John P. Dixon, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2016.
Gail graduated from Corydon High School in 1959 and worked as an administrative assistant at Ivy Tech Community College for 20 years before retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rensselaer.
Survivors include her daughters, Karla (Todd) Richey, Stacey (John) Ireland and Tonya (Donnie) Lauderbaugh; son, Todd (David) VanZant; grandchildren, Misti (Michael) Griffin, Sr. Mary Grace Richey, Arika (Marcie) Richey, Brookelyn (Adam) Abubakr, Kristin Ireland, Tori (Dylan) Akshar, Kylee Lauderbaugh and Ty Lauderbaugh; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Dylan, Kirsten and baby boy Abubakr due in July 2020; sister, Laverne (Paul) Ernstberger; and former husband and father of her children, Carl VanZant.
In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Agnes Schilmiller, Angela Geswein and Connie Love; and infant brother, Joseph Drury.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com to view the service. Private burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later time. Contributions may be made in Gail’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, in Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
