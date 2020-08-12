Gabriel Ray Walls, 36, San Francisco, California, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born July 1, 1984, in Denison, Texas, the son of Gary Lee & Joan Karin (Brown) Walls.
Gabriel was a 2002 graduate of Northwestern High School. He was part owner of a casino in Montana. He participated in the World Series of Poker, was a one-time top ten Magic Player in the World, and was always involved in gaming.
Along with his parents, Gary & Joan Walls, Gabriel is survived by his brother, Jacob Walls; aunts and uncles, Mitchell Brown (Debbie Kennedy), Leslie Walls, Kevin Walls, Carole Brown, and Beth (Dominic) Eramo; and cousins, Kelley Brown, Michael Walls, and Missy McNeal.
Gabriel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Betty Walls and Kenneth and Margaret “Marge” Brown.
Gabriel’s memorial service will be held jointly with his grandmother, Marge Brown’s funeral service, at 3:00 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Rev. Michael Deutsch officiating. Burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-3 pm Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gabriel’s memory to Bona Vista. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
