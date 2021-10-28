G. Jean Newman, 68, of Kokomo, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, early Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021, at Golden Living Sycamore Village in Kokomo. She was born March 15, 1953, in Sacramento, CA. The daughter of Jesse and Pauline Newman.
Jean graduated from Haworth High School and began working for Indiana Bell as an operator during her high school years. She retired in 2009 from AT&T as an Engineering assistant. She was a member of Poplar Grove United Methodist Church, Telephone Pioneers of America, and was involved with the Emmaus Walk for many years. She volunteered for several ministries in the Kokomo area. She was instrumental with Angel Tree Ministries bringing joy to the children of parents that are incarcerated during Christmas time. She was a very talented artist, enjoyed band and choir, was a prolific reader and enjoyed watching nature around her, especially butterfly’s, dragon flies and cats. She loved her family dearly, especially her niece and nephew and considered her great niece her miracle, calling her sugar bug. She also enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Braves play.
Surviving family include her brother and sister-in-law, Rev. John and Lisa Newman, her niece and nephew, Nikki (Troy) Laux, Ft. Wayne and Justin (Keely) Newman of Kokomo. Also, her great niece and nephew, Ella and Jesse. She greatly loved her Lord Jesus, friends and her church family.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, with Pastor Norm Snyder and her brother Rev. John Newman officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens in Kokomo. A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 am Saturday until the time of services at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Poplar Grove United Methodist Church in her honor. The family would also like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff at Golden Living Sycamore Village for their excellent care of Jean the past few years. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com