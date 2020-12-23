Freeman Wayne Keller, Jr., 63, Kokomo, passed away at home on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Wayne was born May 28, 1957, in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Freeman Wayne Keller Sr. & Ruth (Walton) Keller.
In his younger years, he enjoyed racing with his friends, especially his lifelong best friend, Kevin “Moon Baby” Ellison. He had two children, Zachary Ryan and Vanessa Ruth. Later in his life he made many lasting friendships at DuPont Photomasks where he worked Pellicle and became a shift supervisor. He met Debra “Crickett” Mace there in 1997 and they fell in love and married December 1, 2000. He gained two more daughters, Kim and Kara who he loved as his own.
Wayne was an avid golfer, loved watching John Wayne movies, Jeopardy, and Star Trek. He enjoyed old country music and most of all loved being a papaw to his 11 grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Crickett, Wayne is also survived by his children, Zach (Christi) Keller, Vanessa Spicer (Matt), Kimberly (Brian) Fuller and Kara Lovegrove (Ryan); grandchildren, Ryan Keller, Abby Keller, Brindan Fuller, Ethan Keller, Matthew Keller, Devon Spicer, Dylan Wisher, Eli Spicer, Tristan Fuller, Keaton Fuller, Wyatt Spicer and two bonus grandchildren, Carter and Madi Connolly and an additional bonus Cece and unborn Gerard Wayne; mother-in-law, Pauline Mace; step-mother, Lynette Dailey; sisters, Geri Riley, Karen Keller Crabtree and Melanie Brandenburg; brother, Jake Keller; along with beloved in-laws, several nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Jimmie Mace.
Visitation with the family will be held from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. A private memorial service will be held with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
