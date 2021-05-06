Fredrick “Wayne” Wyrick, 93, Kokomo, passed away Monday 3, 2021 at 3:55 a.m. in North Woods Village, Kokomo. He was born April 26, 1928 in Howard County to Fred and Artie Bell (Duncan) Wyrick. He married Helen Jane (Sparks) on February 18, 1948 and she preceded him in death on July 11, 2018.

Wayne graduated from Sharpsville High School. He was a farmer by trade but had co-owned Nevada Feed and Grain. He also drove a school bus for Taylor School Corporation for 35 plus years. After retirement he was a realtor for Century 21 in Kokomo.

He attended Hemlock Friends Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and watching basketball and football.

Wayne was a hardworking man, great father and loved helping his kids in 4-H.

He survived by his children, Cathy (Daniel) Cheek-Aleman, Steve (Shirley) Wyrick and Karen (Bill) Schnepp. Seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, sixteen great - great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, five siblings and great granddaughter, Nora Jane James.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, May 7, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St., Greentown. Burial will follow the service in Nevada Cemetery, Nevada. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in memory of great granddaughter, Nora James.

Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown assisted the family with arrangements.