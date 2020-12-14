Fredrick Vern Reed, 80, Kokomo, passed away on December 12, 2020. He died peacefully at home with his family. He was born November 21, 1940 to Merritt and Nellie Reed in Indianapolis. On July 10, 1971, he married Bobbie Young of London, Kentucky.
Fred was a 1951 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. He served briefly in the National Guard and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He worked for Delco, Delphi as a tooling engineer for 25 years. He enjoyed singing Karaoke, fishing, and golfing with long-time friend, Bill Wideman and brothers-in-law, Jim Duck and Ronnie Rush.
Fred is survived by his wife, Bobbie Reed, of Kokomo; his son, Bill (Lesa) Parsley, Kokomo; daughter, Susie Cook, Kokomo; grandchildren, Beverly Reed, Cincinnati, OH, Sarah Reed, Jonah Reed, Josh Reed, of Albany, KY; Jessie (Talan) Fred, Britney (Russell) Holder, Tyler Parsley, Jeremy Reiter, and Cadance Reiter, of Kokomo; great-grandchildren, Andrew Reed, Albany, KY, and Maddox Stuber, Kokomo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Fredrick Reed Jr., and great-granddaughter, Kendall Spicer.
Visitation for Fred will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 4pm until the time of service at 6pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Jeff Sexton will be officiating. Facial masks will be required and limit of 25 people per gathering is being practiced per government mandate.