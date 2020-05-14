Fredia June Lewis, 87, of Kokomo, IN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1932 the daughter of Walter and Beulah (Floor) Mabie. On October 20, 1950 she married Junior Lewis who preceded her in death.
Fredia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Spending time outside and helping others.
Surviving relatives include son and daughter, Joyce (Lewis) Estle of Kokomo, IN; Steve Lewis (Kathy) of Amboy, IN; grandchildren, Wendy Mitchell of Indianapolis, IN; Chad Lewis of Kokomo, IN; Alisha (David) Perryman of Kokomo, IN; Justin (Erin) Estle of Kokomo, IN; Misty (Chris) Duncan of Russiaville, IN; Kyle (Tiffani) Lewis of Peru, IN; great grandchildren, Katrina; Dylan; Jordan; Cody; Chloee; Samantha; Hannah; Cooper; Caylee; Corbin; Mason; Elise; Drew; Kaylee; Raegan; Grace and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Walter Mabie; sister, Ester Ferguson and son, David Lewis.
Private services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com