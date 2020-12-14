Frederick L. Marvin II

Fred was born April 30, 1951 in Kokomo, IN to the late Vera Evelyn (Dickey (Marvin) Qualls and Frederick L. Marvin.

Fred is survived by his brother Marion Lamont Marvin of Paoli, IN., his sisters Mary Ann (Ron) Runyon, Kokomo, IN, and Sue Stone, Cave City, AK. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Fred was in the Army and was awarded the Marksman Badge (rifle). He had a great respect for all the armed services.

Because of Fred's love for Jehovah, he was able to overcome many obstacles in his life. His love for family and all people was an integral part of his life. Fred was a kind, caring, genuine person. To know him was to love him.

There are no words to express our thanks and appreciation for the love and care he received at Golden Living nursing home. The people that work there are truly heroes. They risk their lives for others every day. To just name a few; Tameka, Becky, Heidi, Audrey, Jenny, and Tosha. I apologize to those people whose names I cannot recollect.

A special thanks to AseraCare, nurse Amy, social worker Connie, and Chaplain Karen. We appreciate your kindness and caring treatment.

This has been a year like no other. Fred's death was due in part to the Covid virus. The virus left him damaged. He had a severe fall and that led to his death. He fought the good fight. We love you Fred and will miss you.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife Victori Vivian Marvin. They had been married for 30 years at the time of her death, brother Jerry A. Qualls, and grandparents, The Dickey's, and the Marvin's.

Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center is handling the arrangements. There will be no services planned due to COVID.