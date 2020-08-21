Frederick G. Packard, 58, of Logansport, passed away at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 24, 1961 to Tommy G. and Rose A. (Williams) Packard.
Fred retired from the United States Army with 32 years’ service with the rank of Sergeant First Class, serving in Desert Storm and Iraq. He was currently serving as the commander of VFW Post #370 in Logansport and was a member of the Walton American Legion, Post #418 and Howard County Vietnam Organization. He was a wheel vehicle mechanic normally assigned to the 151st infantry in South Bend, Indiana.
Surviving family include his wife, Kathy Packard of Logansport; his children, Nat (Kayla) Packard; Branden (Missi) Packard and Kimberly (Kevin) Burton. He is also survived by grandchildren, Natalee, Lilee, Braiden, Brailee, Michael, Mazlee, Liam, Wyatt and Malachi; sisters, Angie (Don) Lawson, Rhonda (Mike) Currans and brother, Billy Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Zachary and Frederick Jr. Packard.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Walton IOOF Cemetery in Walton, IN. Visitation will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. Sunday, prior to services at the funeral home. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
