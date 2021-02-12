Frederick “Freddy” Allen Murphy, Kokomo, 69, went home to be with the Lord at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 8, 1951, in Kokomo, the son of the late Silas Frederick and Esther Eilene (Garling) Murphy. On March 19, 1971, he married Sheryl Stevenson, and she survives.
Freddy was a 1969 graduate of Kokomo High School. He studied industrial graphing at Ivy Tech, then served in the Air Force Reserves from 1971 to 1977. Fred retired from Delco Electronics in 2009 after 25 years of service as a Journeymen welder. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #93, UAW Local #292, and Kokomo Civil Defense. He enjoyed woodworking and crafting various projects for friends and family. He liked reading the Bible, playing euchre, classic country music, and fishing. Freddy was a talented musician and could play any instrument with strings. He was naturally a left-handed guitarist, but he put on quite a show when he’d play a right-handed guitar upside down. He never missed a note. Freddy was a devote husband, father, and grandfather who loved and adored his family.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his sons, Silas Murphy and David (Lucinda) Murphy; grandchildren, Dakota Murphy and Ciara Murphy; brother, Raymond (Janette) Murphy; sisters, Bonnie Badgley and Pam (Fernando) Torvio; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Freddy was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Phyllis Kaufman; and brother-in-law, Marty Badgley.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 E. Barkdol, Kokomo, IN 46901, with Pastor Will Mills officiating. Masonic Rites will take place at 1 p.m., offered by the Howard Masonic Lodge. Burial will follow the services at Albright Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11-1 p.m. on Monday at the church. Masks will be required to be worn to attend the visitation and funeral. Contributions may be made in Freddy’s memory to Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Frederick "Freddy" Allen Murphy's family, please visit our floral store.