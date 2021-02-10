Frederick “Fred” Eugene Wogerman Sr., 80, Kokomo, passed away 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was born September 22, 1940, in Summitville, IN, the son of the late Frank and Nancy (Smith) Wogerman. On July 25, 1998, he married Elizabeth “Libby” Sharp, and she preceded him in death on October 31, 2016.
Fred retired as a carpenter from EE Hodson and most recently, worked as a custodian at Crossroads Community Church. He was a passionate, car enthusiast. He enjoyed talking about them, working in his shop, and attending car shows. He appreciated a good breakfast and fishing with his friends. Fred served as a father figure to many individuals who looked up to him. He made a lasting impact on everyone that he encountered. Fred attended Family Worship Center. He prioritized his God and his family.
Fred is survived by his children, Steve Atkins, Patricia (Andy) Siller, Carla Jones, Fred (Emily) Wogerman Jr., Frances (Tim Bass) Tate, Derek (Angela) Stevenson; grandchildren, Chris Atkins, Ashley (David) Atkins, Frank (Stephanie) Miller, Sabrina Atkins, Danny (Erika) Tate, Justin (Samantha) Wogerman, Shayna (Trent) Kidwell, Spencer (Kiersten) Tate, Bailey Wogerman, Erica Stevenson; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Annamae Tindell; and friends, Kim Norris, Dana Crabtree, Marvin Harrison, Manon Boggs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, daughter, Teresa Limas; sister, Frances Wilson, and several other siblings.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, IN 46979, with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in Nevada Cemetery, with Kokomo VFW and the United States Army providing Military Rites. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the funeral home. Masks will be required to attend the funeral service and visitation. Contributions may be made in Fred’s memory to Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Rd., Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
