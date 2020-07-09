Frederick E. “Rick” Comer, 66, of Kokomo, passed away after a short illness on July 3, 2020, in Indianapolis. He was born March 23, 1954, in Kokomo, to the late Dorcle W. and Anna M. Comer. He had worked for the Kokomo School Corporation and the Kokomo Tribune.
He is survived by his sister, Cynthia (David) Warner; special nephew, Bill (Edie) Mitchell; lifelong best friend, Joe (Laura) England; and a host of nieces, nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dorcle W. Comer, Jr., Doris Sullivan, Donna Sunday and Teresa Comer.
Per Rick’s request, there will be no visitation, and he chose cremation. He will be laid to rest at Albright Cemetery. A celebration of life for Rick will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, in Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements.
