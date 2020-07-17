Frederick Douglas, 82, of Kokomo, passed away Saturday, May 9th surrounded by his family. He was born in Kokomo to William and Delsie (Englert) Douglas on September 29, 1937. Fred married his wife of 50 years, Vicki Maish on Valentine’s Day 1970 who survives. Born a natural athlete, Fred was a Kokomo High standout football and baseball player graduating in1956. In August of 1956 he joined 18 fellow KHS grads who collectively joined the United States Marine Corp and completed basic training together in San Diego, California. Fred was best known in the community as a 24 year member of the Punchy Radiator Softball team. In 1998 he was inducted into the Indiana Amateur Softball Hall of Fame recognizing him for, among his many contributions to the team, his career 414 homeruns, many of which landed in the Wildcat Creek at Foster Park. Fred also loved the game of golf. After retirement from Chrysler Corporation friends and family lovingly called the American Legion Post #6 Golf Course his “second home.” In addition to his wife, Vicki, he is survived by his sons John of Colorado, Freddie (Tiffany), Tim (Christi), and daughters Lori (Rick) Skinner of North Carolina, and Jennifer Keller. Grandchildren include Jordan, Austin (Kylie), Maranda, Mason, Lexi, Easton and great-grandchild Samuel. Sisters Suzi (Dave) Wineinger, Janet Davis, and several nieces and nephews. All will miss his quiet loving spirit. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Douglas. The family wishes to recognize and thank Dr. Gohil, Carissa Shepherd, CFNP and staff of Greentown Family Medicine for their years of loving care, St. Joseph Remote Care Monitoring, and to St. Joseph Hospice of Kokomo staff for their amazing care and spiritual support during his transition.
With respect for the current need for “social distancing", the family looks forward to welcoming family and friends for a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post 6 Golf Course on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Fred, to American Legion Post 6. Please mail to: 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, In 46902.