Fred G. Osborn, 84, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:44 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, at his home. He was born September 15, 1936, in Kokomo, to Jesse and Blanche (Rodgers) Osborn. On December 18, 1954, he married Elizabeth Spangler.
Fred graduated from Kokomo High School in 1954 where he served as the senior class vice president. He earned a BA from Indiana University in 1958 and his LLB from the Indiana University School of Law in 1960. He practiced law in Kokomo from 1960 to 2013. He was elected the Prosecuting Attorney for Howard County from 1963 to 1971 and 1979 to 1983. He served as Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Howard County from 1975 to 1979, Kokomo Assistant City Attorney in 1971, Assistant Howard County Attorney from 1973 to 1974 and Title IV-D Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Howard County from 2013 to 2016. In addition, he was President of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney Association in 1970 and awarded the Council of the Sagamores of the Wabash by Gov. Robert D. Orr in 1984.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years; his daughters, Katherine (Scott) Williams and Susan (Dan) Fugate; daughter-in-law, Christine Osborn; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jacob) Hoffman, Jessica (Joel) Munson, Jacob Fugate (fiancée Shelby Hanes), Joshua Fugate, Jared Osborn and Zachary Osborn; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Hoffman and William Hoffman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Fred Osborn, Jr.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Jerry Van Auken officiating. Burial will take place in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Howard Community Foundation, John Pitzer Scholarship for Kokomo graduates attending Indiana University. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
