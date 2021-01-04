04-20-1948 — 12-28-2020
Fred Charles Kolb, 72, of Kokomo, passed away December 28, 2020, at Howard Community Hospital. He was born April 20, 1948, to the late Charles and Victoria (Del Vecchio) Kolb. On October 26, 1974, he married Carolyn (Harrington) Kolb and she survives.
Together they had a daughter, Natalie Kolb-Pratt (Gary). Also, grandchildren, Blaine Kolb and Lauran Kolb-Pratt. He loved them very much and followed all their school activities.
Fred was an avid ND, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He loved attending games.
He is survived by daughter and husband, grandchildren, brother and sister-in-laws; special sister-in-law Sheri Sewell along with several cousins.
Fred will be cremated. A Celebration of Life is planned for summer 2021.