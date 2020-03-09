Fred Albert Vargo

Fred A. Vargo, the baby of 18 children was born June 5, 1935 in Marianna PA, to the late Michael and Catherine Vargo. He married Wanda Sue Delph, August 17, 1962 until her passing on February 27, 2012.
Fred and Wanda had five loving children, Diana (Doug) Pier, Cindy (Mike) Krieg, Cathy (Wayne) Pikalek, Christopher Vargo, and Melissa (Mike) Murray, 16 grandchildren Jason and Angela Winkler, Amber Wooten, Lauren Conwell, Danielle Pikalek, Cody, Jesse, and Zach Scott, Andrew Murray, Ashton, Andrew, Anthony, Alex, and Gavin Krieg, Leah and Makayla Vargo, and 8 great grandchildren.
He retired in 1999 from Delco Electronics after serving over 35 years. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955, and was honorably discharged in 1961. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and spending time with his family. Fred never new a stranger. In 1988 on July 4th, Fred sang the National Anthem on the local radio station, WWKI.
Services for Fred will take place at Ellers Mortuary on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 12:00pm with Father Matthew Arbuckle officiating. There will be a time for visiting from 10am to noon. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery with Military Honors with the Kokomo VFW #1152 and the United States Navy.
In lieu of flowers please leave a donation in Fred's memory towards the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Foundation.