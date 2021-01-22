Franklin Lee “Frank” Hawk, 67, of Kokomo, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born August 23, 1953, in Kokomo, to Franklin D. and Lois (Bess) Hawk. On August 27, 1971, he married Peggy Shaffer, at First Assembly of God in Kokomo, and she survives.
Frank was a graduate of Kokomo High School and worked at Chrysler in Dept 80 for over 35 years before retiring in June of 2007. He enjoyed golf, sports, especially Chicago Cubs baseball and Dallas Cowboys football, and Western movies. He was a member of In His Image Church. Frank valued his church family and his relationship with his Lord Jesus. He was gifted at being a good listener with his family members who were the love of his life.
In addition to his beloved wife, Peggy Hawk, survivors include his children, Michael (Celena) Hawk and Lisa Phipps Hawk; grandchildren, Logan Hawk, Tyler Hawk, Dayton Phipps, Breanna Phipps and Jenna (Chris) Etherington; great-grandchildren, Emma Etherington and Quinlynn Etherington; sister, Barbara City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Tackett.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the church. Contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to In His Image Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
