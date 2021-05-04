Franklin L. “Frank” Ryan, 88, of Kokomo, passed away at 12:29 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the home of his granddaughter. He was born April 5, 1933, in Howard County, to Mat and Linnie (Graves) Ryan. On January 21, 1958, he married JoAnn L. Harmon Taylor, in Kokomo, and she survives.
Frank attended Kokomo High School and worked for Hoosier Iron before going into the United States Air Force. After his military service, he worked as a quality inspector at Chrysler and retired in 1988. He played baseball and softball most of his life. Frank had played baseball for the Air Force during his service to our country. After the service, he played first base on Punchy Cone’s Fast Pitch softball team. He also coached Little League at the Optimist L.L ballpark located on Cuneo Press property. He ended his coaching in Babe Ruth at Huston Park. Frank loved baseball so much that he began umpiring at several Little League and Babe Ruth diamonds. His #1 Pro team was the Chicago Cubs. He couldn’t see the games anymore, but he would always listen to the broadcast. He was also a member of V.F.W. #1152, Eagles Aerie #255, the Moose Lodge, and U.A.W. Local Union 685.
In addition to his wife, JoAnn Ryan, he is survived by his children, Ronald W. (Lauretta Mae) Taylor and Darryl K. (Lora L.) Ryan; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael Cory) Gibson, Joshua (Katie) Taylor, Alisha (Nick) Parrott, Nicole (Brent) Bowman, Brett Ryan, Daryl Marie (Johnathan) Bowman, and Bennett Kerr; great-grandchildren, Anna, Adam, Amanda, Corbin, Caiden, Braxton, Paisley, and Elijah Jayce; and sisters-in-law, Pauline Ryan and Pat Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mat and Linnie Ryan; daughter-in-law, Joanna M. Ryan; and siblings, Carlos Ryan, Elmer (Bernice) Ryan, Woodrow (Betsy) Ryan, Charles Ryan, and Clarence Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jack Duckworth officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo V.F.W. Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or the V.F.W. #1152. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
