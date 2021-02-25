Frank M. Morris, 84 of Atlanta died at 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at IU Health Tipton Hospital. Frank was born on August 28, 1936 in Moss, Tennessee to Ned & Ollie Belle (Savage) Morris. He married Gussie Fultz on January 4, 1958 and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together.
Frank worked at Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 42 years before spending 11 years with Hamilton Heights High School custodial department. He was a member of Center Road Church of Christ in Kokomo.
He is survived by his wife, Gussie; two sons, Gary Morris and wife Mia of Ft. Wayne, Mike Morris and Wife Joy of Brazil, Indiana; siblings, Shirley Anderson of Nashville, Tennessee and Floyd Morris of Moss, Tennessee. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ross Morris, Kylie (Matt) Sheck, Mara Morris, Brighton (Tori) Morris, Natalie Morris, and nine great-grandchildren; Ethan, Jesse, Amelia, Alexa, Kaleesi, Ava, Addison, Oaklyn and Perrie.
Frank’s funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Micah Powless presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will also be on Saturday from Noon until the service time.
Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to Alzheimer & Dementia Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.