Frank Lewis Carrier, 73, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Born to the late Lewis and Betty (Willard) Carrier in Buffalo, New York, Frank found his passion for welding when he joined the United States Navy. After honorably serving his nation, Frank met and later married the love of his life, Nancy, on May 24, 1986, and she precedes him in death. Frank worked for Continental Steel and Porter Engineering and Millbanks. He also volunteered for the Grissom Air Museum. He enjoyed spending time at the American Legion Post 418 in Walton with his Grandson Joe and friends. Frank is survived by multiple children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frank will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 26th at Albright Cemetery in Kokomo. No services will be held. Ellers Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements. If you would like to make a donation in Frank's memory, you may do so online or at the mortuary.

