Frank Lewis Carrier, 73, went to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Born to the late Lewis and Betty (Willard) Carrier in Buffalo, New York, Frank found his passion for welding when he joined the United States Navy. After honorably serving his nation, Frank met and later married the love of his life, Nancy, on May 24, 1986, and she precedes him in death. Frank worked for Continental Steel and Porter Engineering and Millbanks. He also volunteered for the Grissom Air Museum. He enjoyed spending time at the American Legion Post 418 in Walton with his Grandson Joe and friends. Frank is survived by multiple children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frank will be laid to rest on Thursday, March 26th at Albright Cemetery in Kokomo. No services will be held. Ellers Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements. If you would like to make a donation in Frank's memory, you may do so online or at the mortuary.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Brook Anthony Camden
- Jeffrey Bryan Radabaugh
- Esther Lucille (Pence) Smith
- William Warner Tooley Jr.
- Former Husker WR McQuitty to explore transfer options
- Frank Lewis Carrier
- Mary Ellen Haller
- Stephen D. VanMeter
- Jack R. Masters
- Amid stalled free-agent market, Packers remain on the hunt for wide receiver help
Most Popular
Articles
- Howard County declaring a public health emergency
- 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana
- 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; one new case in Ho. Co.
- Three more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19
- Howard County imposes COVID-19 restrictions until April 19
- Owner of gun in Young-Beard’s slaying arrested
- One arrested for reckless homicide following shooting last July
- Why some businesses are closed, and why others aren’t
- Two arrested for burglary of Stor-It-Mini-Warehouse
- Haynes International to announce temporary layoffs
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo dance teams wins IHSDTA southern regionals
- Western class of 2024: four-peat city/county champs
- Coronavirus Update: IL, NY, NJ, PA, CT order residents to stay home; Tax filing date pushed to July
- March Coupons 2020
- Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
- Northwestern Ladies at State Championship
- Indiana Transmission Plant I
- In photos: Red Sox versus Phillies game
- Photos from the game: Red Sox vs. Cardinals
- Congratulations, Howard County wrestlers
KOKOMO, Ind. – When the spring semester resumes March 30 at Indiana University Kokomo, faculty and students will meet in a whole new way — off campus.
Frederick spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and returned to the field last season after overcoming Guillian-Barre Syndrome.
President Donald Trump on Monday took an optimistic tone about the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 520 Americans and said the country is closer to getting on the other side of the crisis.
Kokomo, IN –The 2020 Home & Lifestyle Show scheduled for Saturday March 28th & Sunday March 29th at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center has been rescheduled to Saturday September 26th & Sunday September 27th.
The UK is banning people from leaving their homes apart from for a few "very limited" reasons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced, as he imposed the most stringent restrictions seen in Britain since the end of World War II.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Howard County declaring a public health emergency
- 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana
- 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; one new case in Ho. Co.
- Three more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19
- Howard County imposes COVID-19 restrictions until April 19
- Owner of gun in Young-Beard’s slaying arrested
- One arrested for reckless homicide following shooting last July
- Why some businesses are closed, and why others aren’t
- Two arrested for burglary of Stor-It-Mini-Warehouse
- Haynes International to announce temporary layoffs
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo dance teams wins IHSDTA southern regionals
- Western class of 2024: four-peat city/county champs
- Coronavirus Update: IL, NY, NJ, PA, CT order residents to stay home; Tax filing date pushed to July
- March Coupons 2020
- Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
- Northwestern Ladies at State Championship
- Indiana Transmission Plant I
- In photos: Red Sox versus Phillies game
- Photos from the game: Red Sox vs. Cardinals
- Congratulations, Howard County wrestlers
Josh Gad, the voice actor of Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" is reading bedtime stories to children every night from his Twitter account.
Actor Kevin Bacon started a "six degrees" social media campaign challenging viewers to tag six people and post who they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot organizes celebs singing "Imagine" as the world confronts the unimaginable virus. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Kenny Rogers, whose legendary music career spanned nearly six decades, has passed at the age of 81, his publicist Keith Hagan tells CNN.
GM Brian Gutekunst says upgrading the position is a priority this offseason but he has yet to make a move to do so.
Frederick spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and returned to the field last season after overcoming Guillian-Barre Syndrome.
No. 4-seeded Oregon scores big upset for Pac-12 with win over top-seeded Gonzaga in our whatifsports.com NCAA Tournament simulation.