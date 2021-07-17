Frank Graves

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Frank Leon Graves of Greentown, Indiana, who passed away on July 15, 2021 at the age of 70. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.
Frank loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, boating at Dale Hollow and Lake Freeman, and golfing. Frank loved restoring old vehicles and was an avid car collector. Over the years, Frank restored many cars and won several awards. In 2003 Frank won the national truck of the year in Texas. In 2013 he won the James Dean car of the year with his Legend. Frank was in the well drilling business for over 50 years. He was the co-owner of Moss Well Drilling with his partner Bruce Moss. Frank was currently employed with Ortman Drilling in Kokomo.
He survived by his sister, Marcia Hubbard (Graves); his nieces, Sherry Wright (Peter) and Denise Miller (Kit); one nephew Heath Kelly (Amber); great-nieces and nephews, Drake Wright, Jared Wright, Sarina Wright, Savannah Kelly, Ethan Kelly, Bella Kelly, Elijah Miller, Lily Miller and Caleb Miller; Aunt, Pat Pierson; his companion Wanda McKillip and their Goldendoodle Zoey. Wanda's son Zachary McKillip (Lindi) and Wanda's grandchildren, Addie, Ellie and Milo.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Louise (Clark) Graves.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Abundant Life Church 1025 County Road East 400 South, Kokomo, IN 46902 or the American Cancer Society. Private arrangements are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, Kokomo, IN.