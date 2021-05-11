Frank E. Rankert, 92, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on May 9, 2021. He was born on March 22, 1929 in Plymouth, Indiana. He was the son of Frank M. and Elsie (Bachtel) Rankert. On August 25, 1947 he married Irma (Adams) Rankert who preceded him in death in 2016. Frank and Irma were married for 69 years. In 2018 he married Kristy Duncan who survives. She provided exceptional care and support during the final years of his life.

Frank enjoyed crossword puzzles, woodworking, cement finishing, bricklaying and all types of construction. He could repair anything mechanical / electrical. Frank worked at Delco from 1962 until 1994. He was a Journeymen Tinsmith. Frank attended Chapel Hill Christian Church.

Surviving relatives include his wife Kristy Duncan of Kokomo, IN; three children, Mike (JoHanna) Rankert, Kristine (Roger) Dillman, Randy (Jennifer) Rankert; seven grandchildren, Matt Rankert, Ryan Rankert, Adam Rankert, Amanda (Kirk) Wiley, Jason Dillman, Josh (Caitlin) Rankert, Sarah Rankert; three great grandchildren, Landon Wiley, Keaton Wiley, Zyrus Storm; sister-in-law, Dora Adams, and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings including a twin brother.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Visitation will be 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn't free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

