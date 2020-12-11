Frances Mellott

Frances "Chickie" Ruth (Bruno) Mellott passed away at Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana, on December 9, 2020.
Frances was born on October 1, 1929 and was the daughter of Frank Bruno and Helen (Tate) Bruno, in Kokomo, Indiana.
She graduated from Kokomo High School in the class of 1946, where she was a member of the girls' baseball team. Frances attended St. Joan of Arc Church and served as a Brownie leader. One of her most memorable trips was with members of St. Joan of Arc, with whom she traveled to Israel. Frances enjoyed drawing pictures and cooking.
She had eight siblings. Her brothers Jean Lushin and Dan Lushin and sisters Phyllis (Bruno) Bradley and Emma (Snooks) Redmon preceded her in death. Frances is survived by her sisters Diane (Lushin) Hoffman; Trina Bruno Perdue; Toni Bruno Burton; and brother Steve Lushin.
Frances had five children: Dana Rayl West, daughter; David Kevin Rayl, son; Julie Anne Rawls, daughter; Jan Jines Plummer Rich, daughter; and Ronda Rodabaugh Norman, daughter.
Due to COVID restrictions and CDC recommendations, there will be no viewing or service. There will be a private service at the gravesite. Ellers Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.