Frances Mae (Cron) Filip

Frances Mae Filip, 88, Kokomo, passed away at 5:09 pm Friday, July 30, 2021, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. She was born March 20, 1933, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of the late James Calvin & Zilpha Mae (Chase) Cron. On July 4, 1954, in Kokomo, she married Richard D. Filip who preceded her in death on September 15, 1999.
Frances was a 1951 graduate of Niangua High School in Niangua, Missouri. She was co-owner of R.D. Filip. She had also worked as a secretary for UAW Local #685 and was instrumental in organizing the Secretaries union in Kokomo. Frances also worked for Kroger and Kiley Insurance. She was the first woman to serve on the Transmission Builders Federal Credit Union Board of Directors. She enjoyed golf, crocheting and playing the piano. She had been active in raising money for the March of Dimes. Frances was a former member of Full Gospel Tabernacle, Apostolic Lighthouse Church and Zion Tabernacle where she served on the ladies auxiliary and was currently attending Crossroads Community Church. She was a very generous person with a caring heart who loved to help people.
Frances is survived by her children, Cynthia L. Heaton, Gisele L. Filip, Teri L. (Jack) Weaver and Richard D. “Rick” II (Jenny) Filip; grandchildren, Jennifer L. (Dee) Pulley, Brent E. (Amber) Weaver, Amanda L. Weaver, Garrett L. Weaver, Jacqueline N. (A.J.) Fleagle and Eric M. Filip; great-grandchildren, Jackson E. Weaver, Ruby M. Weaver, Bennett A. Weaver and Harrison J. Fleagle; brothers, Charles E. (Violet) Cron and Virgil E. (Sharon) Cron, along with several nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; siblings, Melsie, Tommy, Calvin, Albert, Bill and Richard Cron; and son-in-law, Rick Heaton.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, with Pastors Max Widup and Virgil Cron officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:00 am until time of service on Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Frances’ memory to Jackson Street Commons. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
