Frances Hyslop Daniels

Frances Elizabeth Hyslop Daniels was born in her family home in Belle Haven, Virginia on May 30, 1928. Her parents were F. Willard Hyslop and Elizabeth James Hyslop. After graduating high school, she attended James Madison College in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She passed peacefully Monday June 22, 2020 at St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital.
She married HA1 Doral L. Daniels US Navy in Arcadia, Indiana.. He was a Hospital Pharmacist Mate and a veteran of D-Day at Omaha Beach Normandy and the War in the Pacific at the end of WWII. She was a housewife and mother and occasionally substitute taught for Kokomo Schools as well as provided craft instructions to children during the summer at Bon Air Park for the Kokomo Parks Department.
She is survived by two sons Mark Lee Daniels (Ofelia) of Harland, Indiana and Kirk Jay Daniels (Wendy) of Kokomo, three grandchildren Alexandra Daniels Durham, Christopher James Daniels and Tyler Lee Daniels and two great grandchildren Asher Durham and Archer Durham. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Doral Lee and son Brett Cameron Daniels.
She enjoyed traveling for concerts, playing bridge and visiting with her friends in her ancestral Virginia home. She excelled at crocheting, knitting, cross stitch and quilting for her family.
She will be memorialized in a grave side service Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens.