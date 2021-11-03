The family of Frances Grace Silvers, 95, Kokomo lost a loving and gentle person on October 31, 2021. She was born June 12, 1926 in Kokomo to Burl & Grace Ogle. She was the widow of Murl (Bud) Silvers whom she was married to for 50 years.
Frances was the mother of Linda (David) Kline, Christie (Dan) Ellis, grandma to Ryan (Lee) Kline, Raina (Chris) Bolding, Drew (Cy) Bolding, and had six great-grandkids and one great-great-granddaughter.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Deloris Hoffheins.
Frances was an avid reader and cross stitcher, and her cross stitch pictures looked like paintings. Her family was her world and she will be greatly missed.
Services for Frances will be Thursday November 4, 2021 12:00pm with visitation from11:00am until time of service at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo, IN 46902.
Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park with Nolan Arnold officiating.