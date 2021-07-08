Frances Fern "Fran" (Grubb) Washburn

Frances Fern “Fran” Washburn, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 3:05 pm Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Vincent Heart Center in Carmel, IN. She was born October 10, 1939, in Alabam, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Floyd Charles & Patricia Viola “Patsy” (Axtell) Grubb. On December 18, 1959, at Shephard Air Force Base in Texas she married Edwin James “Jim” Washburn who survives.
Fran was a 1957 graduate of Eastern High School. She served with the United States Air Force as a Medical Corpsman. Fran was a veteran and a model military spouse. She was well known and respected for her work at several different retail establishments including, Golden Chain Gang, Famous Footwear, Payless Shoe Source, Elder-Beerman and Dress Barn. Fran volunteered in the Home-Ec Department at schools where her family lived. She served on her High School Reunion Committee and had recently enjoyed writing her memoirs.
Along with her husband Jim, Fran is also survived by her children, Jonathan Michael (Melanie) Washburn, Brian Christopher “Chris” (Mary Elizabeth “Libby”) Washburn, Linda Susan (Mark) Dekker, Charles William (Kate) Washburn, Andy Washburn and Richard Patrick (Betsy) Washburn; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth “Liz” Wilson.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents; and infant sister.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Friday, July 9, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Joshua Creech officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2-4 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Fran’s memory to the Indiana Donor Network, indianadonornetwork.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
