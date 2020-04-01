Frances E. “Elaine" Stout, 87, Greentown, passed away at 12:57 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 in Community Howard Regional Health, Kokomo. She was born in LaFontaine, Wabash County, Indiana on September 18, 1932 to Oliver G. and Dorothea Elizabeth (Oyler) Melick.

Elaine graduated from La Fountaine High School in 1950 and graduated from Marion Business College in 1952.

She married Donald G. Stout on September 12, 1952 in Tipton, Indiana and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2000.

She retired from the U.S. Government Post Office as a postmaster in 1992 after 25+ years of service. Elaine also retired from First Farmers Bank & Trust as a teller in 2002. She had held several positions as a bookkeeper for Longview Farms, Voris Seeds, Inc., The Stout Trust, Howard Chapel Church, clerk for MEC Auctions, et. al.

Elaine served on the Windfall Town Board for 9 years and was a member of Howard Chapel Church for 48 years until it closed, and then at Emanuel Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod, for 3 years. She was a pianist for the Chapel in Century Villa for 4 years and volunteered at Century Villa also.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

She is survived by sons; Rev. David L. Stout and wife, Peggy, Windfall, IN. S. Dane Stout and wife, Karen Fishers, IN., Daniel W. Stout and wife, Lisa, Russiaville, IN. And Steven M. Stout and wife, Dustina, Windfall, IN. Eleven grandchildren; Dr. Benjamin R. (Dr. Melissa A.) Stout, Michelle (Adam) Levengood, Erich H. (Lori) Stout, Stephanie M. Stout, Josie Trine, Colby W. (Sarah) Stout, Gabriel Stout, Sylvia Stout, Ezekiel Stout, Jordan Stout, and Danielle Stout. Eight great grandchildren, and sisters, Carmen K. Cole and Lavon (Jerry) Wert both of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Dorothea and Oliver Melick, spouse; Donald G. Stout, brother; Merle Melick, twenty-one in laws, several nephews and nieces and many great friends.

Private family services with Rev. David Stout officiating will be held at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Windfall. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church - Food Pantry, 1355 S. Main St. P.O. Box F, Tipton, IN. 46072.

Hasler & Stout Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.