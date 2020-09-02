Frances “Dolly” Kellar, 89, of Kokomo, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Bloom of Kokomo. She was born January 13, 1931, in Kokomo. She was the daughter of Frank Miller and Annabelle (Tennant) Webster. On January 22, 1949, she married Robert Max Kellar, at the Union Street Friends Meeting in Kokomo, and he preceded her in death on November 26, 2002.
Dolly graduated from Kokomo High School and worked as a clerical assistant and operator for Indiana Bell for 37 years before retiring. She was a member of the Euchre Club and First Friends Meeting in Kokomo.
Survivors include her son, Robert Kent (Diane) Kellar; grandchildren, Matthew Long, Marcus (Brittany) Long, Robert Chad (Marci) Kellar and Adam Sean Kellar; great-granddaughter, Madeline Kellar; and step-sister, Shirley O’Neal.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Tom Long; and sister, Marilyn Ulerick.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor John Newton officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dolly’s memory to the Greater Indiana Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
