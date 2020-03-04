Frances Ann Boe

Frances “Frankie” Taylor Boe, 74, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Saturday, February 29th,2020. She was the daughter of James F. and Margaret (Davison) Taylor. Preceding her in death were both her parents; her brothers, Jimmy Wayne and David R. Taylor; and her son James David Land Boe. She is survived by three daughters, Jennifer (Land) Doherty, Karla (Boe) May, and Jami Boe-Jeffery; as well as eight grandchildren; and was expecting her first great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21st, at 4 pm, at Main Street Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 220 W Main St, Russiaville, IN. Because of her love of gardening, she is requesting anyone attending to, please, wear your favorite color. If you have no preference, her favorite was blue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude or the Wounded Warriors Project.
