Floyd Patton, Jr passed away on July 1, 2021. He was born on October 13, 1944 to the late Floyd and Orvilla (Cook) Patton in Kokomo.
He owned Mid-States Painting in Kokomo for over ten years after retiring from Skyline Painting after 25 years of service.
His hobbies included football, basketball, bowling, traveling, and spending quality time with family. Floyd and Barbara were both members of a local bowling league for several years. Floyd was a huge Indianapolis Colts fan and always ventured to the Brickyard to watch the 400. He was a good, hardworking, honorable man who would do anything for his family. He also loved his hot rods and going out on the boat with family and friends.
Floyd is preceded in death by his daughter, Doris Harrison.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Floyd Patton III (Tracy Ellis), Robert Chad Patton (Holly), Ricky Patton (Amanda), Johnny Patton (Patricia), Teresa Long, Darlene Patton, Matthew Patton (Katrina), Chris Patton, Kyrstin Patton; brothers, Ronnie Patton, Doug Patton, Clint Patton; a sister, Donna Anderson; eighteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services for Floyd will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, July 7 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visiting for an hour prior to the service.
Floyd will be laid to rest at Crown Point Cemetery.