Floyd Creasy, 84, Kempton, passed away 8:30 am Thursday May 14, 2020 at IU Health Tipton Hospital. On January 2, 1936 he was born to Ed and Virginia Creasy in Tennessee.
Floyd graduated from Prairie Township High School before serving in the Army. He retired from Kroger’s after 39 years of service. Floyd was a member of the Kempton Lions Club, and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Floyd is survived by his life partner, Mary F. Moore; daughters, Jane (James) Hicks, Loretta Allen, and Joanne Creasy; grandchildren, Lacey Moore, and Tiffany Freeman; 3 great-grandchildren; 1 nephew; and 2 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; and his parents.
A private burial will take place at Kempton Cemetery. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville, has been entrusted with final arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutanson.com.
