Florence E. “Sue” Moon, 79, Kokomo, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Eagle Valley Meadows in Indianapolis. She was born June 15, 1941 in Pontiac, MI to Ralph and Leora Jean (Dernberger) Hubbard.
With a true spirit of benevolence, Sue continually cared for others in the community. Faith was most important to her and that was evident in her love for teaching children about the Lord. She always had a sunny view of life and even in hardship would stay true to what she believed. Sue loved gospel music and singing brought her great joy. She also loved nature and was always telling jokes.
She is survived by her children, Daniel (Krystal) Porter, Timothy (Angela) Porter, and Lydia (James) Droll; step-daughters, Carla McKee and Lynn Von Reuss; grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Alyssa Pickett, Alexandra Tryling, Thomas Droll, Matthew Droll, and Abigail Droll; step-grandchildren, Alex McKee, Lindsay Eskew, Mindy Von Reuss, and Molly Stephens; great-grandchildren, Ezra Tryling, Elijah Droll, Eisley Pickett, and Asher Tryling; step-great-grandchildren, Roselyn Eskew, Odin Salinas, Mitchell Salinas, and Annabelle Von Reuss; sisters, Mabel, Linda, Carol, Marty, and Bonnie; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Burnie Moon; brothers, Dick, Bill, Jerry, Marv, Dave, Charles, Jack, and Ray; sisters, JoAnn and Kay.
Funeral services celebrating Sue’s life will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road with pastor Rick Horner officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Florence E. "Sue" Moon's family, please visit our floral store.