Florence E. (Davis) Smith

Florence E. Smith, 95, Rossville, passed away at 6:34 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Milner Community Healthcare in Rossville. She was born December 31, 1924, in Marion, to Lyman and Ethel (Sloderbeck) Davis. She married Homer F. Smith, in 1953, and he preceded her in death on December 14, 1986.
Florence graduated from Sweetser High School and worked for the Salvation Army in Kokomo for 21 years before retiring in 1991.
Survivors include her children, William T. (Karole) Smith, Kokomo, Richard D. (Betty) Smith, Russiaville, Theresa E. Smith, Winona Lake, Homer F. (Robin) Smith, Jr., Las Vegas, Nevada, and James R. (Nora) Smith, Rossville; and 23 grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; children, Thomas O. (Patricia) Smith and Mary (Jim) Wirz; siblings, Nina Belle Davis, Geraldine Davis, William “Bud” Davis, Ruth Emmons, Glendora Lane, Kenneth (Marjorie) Davis, Lyman “Lewis” (Arbella) Davis, Clarence (Carol) Davis, James (Jean) Davis, Archie (Nellie) Davis, and a baby boy.
A private graveside service will be held in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
