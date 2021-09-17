Fern Locke Tyner Nash, 101, Kokomo, passed away 4:55 pm Monday September 13, 2021, at Bloom Senior Living in Kokomo. She was born at home on July 6, 1920, the daughter of the late Albert and Kate (Locke) Hostetler. On March 27, 1940, she married Harold Tyner, and he preceded her in death in 1966. On February 14, 1981, she married William G. Nash, and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2004.
Fern was a 1938 graduate of Howard Township Kokomo High School and graduated from Kokomo Business School. She first worked at Citizens Insurance Company as a bookkeeper. She was a homemaker and farm wife who cared for her husband and children. Fern helped raise chickens, peacocks, St. Bernard dogs, and Appaloosa horses. She was a member of First Christian Church and a 50-year member of the Sharpsville Order of the Eastern Star. Fern was a member of the Tipton County Council, Home Economics Club, and a founding member of the Tipton County Foundation. Her hobbies included collecting dolls, cross-stitching, reading, puzzles, and traveling.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Colonel Tom) Adams, San Antonio, TX, Jewel (Larry) Bates, Colorado Springs, CO, Mina (Don) Lowery, Hartford City, IN; stepson, Dick (Nan) Nash, Sharpsville; grandchildren, Jill (Jamie) McKibben, Beth (Randy) Ong, Dr. Annette (Dr. Joe) Kidd, Dr. Katherine (Brian Penny) Bates, Cash (Kirby) Brincefield, Sally (Jeff) Amerine; step-grandchildren, Kristi (George) Small, Pam (Tom) Dobbin, Sandy (Nick) Mosebaugh, Billy and Kimo Nash; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Sara Kaiser, Jamie, Consuelo, Marina, and Jairus McKibben, Emma and Charlotte Ong, Kenny, Cameron, and Lily Kidd, Sean, Allison, and Shannon Williams, John Penny, Tyner and Clara Amerine, Drew, Sarah, and Elizabeth Small, Mackenzie (Michael) Luse, Chandler Orbaugh, Brendan and Colten Mosebaugh, Tatym and Tyce Green, Tia (Rob) Brown, Trenda, Finn, and Erin Nash; sisters-in-law, Jaqueline Grimme, Joy Jones; 10 great-great-grandchildren; 8 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, daughter, Sharen Tyner Brincefield-Duncan; stepson, Jim (Maile) Nash; sister, Sarah (Doyle) Rockey; and great-grandson, Cody Kaiser.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 pm Monday September 20, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday September 21, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 North 1000 West, Tipton, IN 46072, with Pastors Bob Lawson, Ruth Lawson, and Meriah Tigner officiating. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Fern’s memory to the Tipton County Foundation, 1020 Jefferson Street, Tipton, IN 46072. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.