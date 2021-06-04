Fern Janice Sullivan, 75, Kokomo, passed away at 10:49 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born June 23, 1945, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Reas Sr. & Thelma Marie (Elliott) Sullivan.
Fern was a 1963 graduate of Kokomo High School. She retired from Delco Electronics/General Motors after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Fern was an avid doll collector and enjoyed roller skating, ice skating, working crosswords and playing cards with friends. She also loved traveling to Square Dancing Conventions and being Santa’s helper at the mall. Fern also dabbled in scuba diving, parasailing and water skiing.
Fern is survived by her 9 nieces and nephews, Loura Sullivan, Teresa Heavilin, Reas William Sullivan III, Phillip (Sue) Sullivan, Chris (Cindy) Sullivan, Ann Marie Sheridan, Jack Sheridan, David Sheridan and Mark (Beverly) Sheridan, along with her cousin, Judy Cone and several great-nieces and nephews.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Kathryn Sheridan, Reas Sullivan II, Frank Sullivan and Cecil Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street Kokomo, with Fr. Sam Futral the celebrant. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:30 am until time of service, Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Fern’s memory to the Monastery of the Poor Clares. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Fern's family, please visit our floral store.